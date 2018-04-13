Good turnout for Back To School Bash

Evans C.A.F.E. hosted a Back To School Bash at the Claxton Middle School gym on Saturday, July 28.

Evans C.A.F.E. is a stakeholders group of school, community and family members who work together to address needs and enhance or create opportunities for students. The focus this year was literacy and back to school support. An expanded focus was a School Showcase and Community Resource Fair.

For more on this story subscribe today. Give us a call at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com. This week’s edition is also available at any local convenience store.