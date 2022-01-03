Gordon F. Colson, 78, passed away December 31 at his sister’s home in Metter, Georgia. He was of Baptist Faith and served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam Conflict. After returning home he owned G.F. Colson Jewelers. He was a member of the Ezel Lodge #335. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Rubie Colson; sisters, Georgie and Robert Hughes and Marion and Elarbee Kicklighter. Surviving are a special friend, Jayne Sheffield; son, Gordon F. Colson, Jr. (Randi) of Springfield, Ga.; daughter, Cynthia Kay Giedraitis (Steve) of Bonita Springs, Fla.; sister, Juanita Lott of Metter; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins; special companion, Tiger Boy. Social distancing will be observed during the service, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are not required, but highly recommended. Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 4, at 10 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 4, at 11 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417 or Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo Street, Statesboro, Ga. 30458. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.