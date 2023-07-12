Grace Wilkie

If I were to tell you that I came from a Journalism background, I ­would be partially lying. Then, I’d question if my single year on my father’s high school yearbook staff, combined with two additional years of me sitting and eating lunch in his room every day while he was teaching said journalism class helped contribute to what I’m doing right now. Perhaps, if I even look far enough … was it my weeklong internship I had with the Pickens Progress up in Jasper, Ga. back in 2012 for a “Work Preparation” course I was forced to take in eighth grade that helped push me to be working with media and journalism?