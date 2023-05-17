Graduation ceremonies this weekend

A long journey has finally come to an end, with 163 graduates lined up to receive their High School diplomas this weekend. 114 students from Claxton High School and 30 students from Pinewood Christian Academy will walk, moving into the next chapter of their lives. Seven students will be graduating from the Christian Home Educators Association and 12 from Claxton High’s Academy.

Claxton High School’s graduation will take place on Saturday, May 20 at Bell Memorial Field; beginning at 8 a.m. Pinewood Christian Academy’s graduation will be held on Sunday, May 21 inside the Eddie Durrence Gymnasium beginning at 4 p.m.

For more of this story and the 2023 Graduation Special Section, pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.