Graduation of CHS Class of 2022 held Saturday; 114 graduates receive diplomas

One hundred and fourteen Claxton High School graduates received their high school diploma during graduation exercises early Saturday morning, at Bell Memorial Field. Among the students receiving their diplomas were 18 honor graduates.

Salutatorian Hayden Morris and Valedictorian Robbie Lane addressed their fellow classmates, teachers, coaches, families and guests during their speeches.

