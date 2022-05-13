Grady ‘Mack’ Rogers, III, 59, passed away May 1 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. In his youth, Mack enjoyed horse back riding and farming. His passion for dog hunting carried over into his adult years and was shared by his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed his life with his wife on ‘the Hill’. Mack was preceded in death by his parents, Grady Mack Rogers, Jr., and Evelyn A. DeLoach. Surviving are his wife, Wanda Rogers; sons, Gray (Kari) Rogers and Eric Collins; daughter, Jodi (Tommy) Cowart; step-brothers, Ken (Celisa) Turner and Tommy DeLoach; sisters, Rose Marie (Pete) Morris; Tammy (Wes) Kennedy and step-sister, Tracie (Ricky) Durrence; step-mother, Wanda Rogers; seven grandchildren, Ryleigh, Adalynn and Emersyn Rogers, Abby, Elizabeth, Anna and Timothy Cowart; one great-grandchild, Josie May; along with multiple beloved nieces and nephews. A gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday, May 14, from 2 – 4 p.m., at the Manassas Community Center (Old Church), 12540 Henry Street, Manassas, Ga. 30438. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.