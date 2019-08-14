Grand Jury charge 21 in August Session

Twenty-two cases charging 21 individuals are pending in Evans County Superior Court from indictments and accusations presented by the August 2019 grand jury. The charges range from felony rape and aggravated assault on a peace officer to financial transaction card fraud and drug possession.

