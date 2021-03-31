Grand opening of Tractor Supply in Claxton scheduled for late June

Tractor Supply (TS) District Manager Don Dillard recently spoke to members of Claxton Rotary Club where he provided details about the store currently being constructed in Claxton. Dillard said the company plans to hold a ‘soft opening’ on June 12 and stores typically open two weeks after the soft opening.

…“Our typical store has about 25,000 square feet,” said Dillard. “But the Claxton location will also have new features including a 20,000 sq. ft. garden center which will be open year round. From the ground up this will be a new store for us.”

By Julie Braly, Editor