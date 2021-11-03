Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting of new Claxton High School, The DEN next Friday

Claxton High School (CHS) and The DEN will hold a grand opening and ribbon-cutting event next Friday, Nov. 12, beginning at 10 a.m. A short ceremony, ribbon cutting, reception, and student-led tours are planned for the event.

….The project was bid in Nov. 2019 and ground breaking occurred in June 2020 with a parking lot construction project…

To read the full article, pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe to the paper, including our e-edition, by calling us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com.