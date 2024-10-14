Grannon Isaiah Thompson, age 87, of Grayson, Georgia passed away peacefully on September

20, 2024 surrounded by his family.

Grannon was born February 13, 1937 in a log cabin in Jesup, Georgia. He was raised on a

farm, and after high school he graduated from Southern Tech in Chamblee, Georgia. After

working for a few years in the electrical field, he returned to school to attend the University of

Georgia Pharmacy School. He graduated in 1962 and then spent 36 years as a pharmacist in

Toccoa, Athens, and Claxton, Georgia.

Grannon met his future wife, Judy Thompson, on a blind date in Athens, Georgia in 1960. Even

though he was late for the date, they fell in love and married 6 months later. They enjoyed 61

years of marriage.

Grannon and Judy retired to the Sklylake community in Sautee, Georgia and lived there for 17

years.

Grannon was always learning and seeking new interests. He enjoyed family time, card games

with friends, gardening, coastal fishing in the Outer Banks, hunting and fishing with his sons

when they were young adults, identifying and cooking wild mushrooms, making various types of

wine, and he also loved to travel. He felt fortunate to enjoy the last two National Championships

of the Georgia Bulldogs.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Albert Thompson; parents Jefferson Grady

Thompson and Nola Walker Thompson of Jesup; sisters Sadie Kline of Stafford County,

Virginia, Martha Brennan of Blackshear, Nora Jordan of Marietta; brother Harry Thompson of

Austell.

Grannon is survived by his children Gregory Albert Thompson (Maria) of Atlanta, Georgia, Alan

Daniel Thompson (Kathy) of Dallas, Texas, Jill Thompson Wright (Patrick) of Durham, North

Carolina, and Lynn Thompson Bradley (Wally) of Lawrenceville, Georgia; sister Dixie King and

brother Ross Thompson (Dean) of Jesup, Georgia. He was most proud of his many

grandchildren: Michelle Jeffcoat (Rob), Andrew Thompson (Taylor), Eric Thompson, Grady

Thompson, Phillip Thompson, Sarah Wright, Claire Wright (Evan Statile), Walker Bradley

(Jordan), and Benjamin Bradley (Colleen); and great grandchildren Wyatt and Madeline

Jeffcoat.

The family thanks you for your prayers, love, and support. They are planning a private service at

a later date.

Grannon spent the last 7 years at Dogwood Forest Assisted Living in Grayson, Ga. He was

very active in the community and was friends with many of the staff and residents. The family

wishes to thank all the staff and caregivers for many years of care.

In lieu of flowers, we suggest memorial contributions be made to the Len Foote Hike Inn

https://www.gagives.org/organization/Hike-Inn or Zero Prostate Cancer https://zerocancer.org

in memory of Grannon Thompson.