Grannon Isaiah Thompson, age 87, of Grayson, Georgia passed away peacefully on September
20, 2024 surrounded by his family.
Grannon was born February 13, 1937 in a log cabin in Jesup, Georgia. He was raised on a
farm, and after high school he graduated from Southern Tech in Chamblee, Georgia. After
working for a few years in the electrical field, he returned to school to attend the University of
Georgia Pharmacy School. He graduated in 1962 and then spent 36 years as a pharmacist in
Toccoa, Athens, and Claxton, Georgia.
Grannon met his future wife, Judy Thompson, on a blind date in Athens, Georgia in 1960. Even
though he was late for the date, they fell in love and married 6 months later. They enjoyed 61
years of marriage.
Grannon and Judy retired to the Sklylake community in Sautee, Georgia and lived there for 17
years.
Grannon was always learning and seeking new interests. He enjoyed family time, card games
with friends, gardening, coastal fishing in the Outer Banks, hunting and fishing with his sons
when they were young adults, identifying and cooking wild mushrooms, making various types of
wine, and he also loved to travel. He felt fortunate to enjoy the last two National Championships
of the Georgia Bulldogs.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Albert Thompson; parents Jefferson Grady
Thompson and Nola Walker Thompson of Jesup; sisters Sadie Kline of Stafford County,
Virginia, Martha Brennan of Blackshear, Nora Jordan of Marietta; brother Harry Thompson of
Austell.
Grannon is survived by his children Gregory Albert Thompson (Maria) of Atlanta, Georgia, Alan
Daniel Thompson (Kathy) of Dallas, Texas, Jill Thompson Wright (Patrick) of Durham, North
Carolina, and Lynn Thompson Bradley (Wally) of Lawrenceville, Georgia; sister Dixie King and
brother Ross Thompson (Dean) of Jesup, Georgia. He was most proud of his many
grandchildren: Michelle Jeffcoat (Rob), Andrew Thompson (Taylor), Eric Thompson, Grady
Thompson, Phillip Thompson, Sarah Wright, Claire Wright (Evan Statile), Walker Bradley
(Jordan), and Benjamin Bradley (Colleen); and great grandchildren Wyatt and Madeline
Jeffcoat.
The family thanks you for your prayers, love, and support. They are planning a private service at
a later date.
Grannon spent the last 7 years at Dogwood Forest Assisted Living in Grayson, Ga. He was
very active in the community and was friends with many of the staff and residents. The family
wishes to thank all the staff and caregivers for many years of care.
In lieu of flowers, we suggest memorial contributions be made to the Len Foote Hike Inn
https://www.gagives.org/organization/Hike-Inn or Zero Prostate Cancer https://zerocancer.org
in memory of Grannon Thompson.
Grannon Isaiah Thompson
Grannon Isaiah Thompson, age 87, of Grayson, Georgia passed away peacefully on September