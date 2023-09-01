Gregory C. Powell, age 54, passed away August 28, 2023 at his residence. He was born in Bartow, Florida and lived in Claxton most of his life. He worked in the restaurant industry for many years. Gregory enjoyed fishing and was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Daisy. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Lee Alan Powell and Richard Powell; maternal grandparents, Horace and Ruby Miller; several aunts and uncles. He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Powell of Claxton; parents, Patsy and Terry Rustin of Lyons; sisters, Shelby Nicole Powell Prater of Reidsville and Rebecca Cardenas of Claxton; uncles and aunts, Rev. Jim and Karen Miller of Savannah and Danny and Bobbi Miller of Phenix City, Al; a special aunt, Wanda Sergant; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family will receive friends on Monday, September 4, beginning at 1 p.m., at the funeral home. Graveside funeral service will follow at 3 p.m., at the Brewton Cemetery with Rev. Jim Miller officiating. Low Country Cremation and Burial served the Powell family.