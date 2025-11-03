Gregory Lamar Hope, affectionately known as “Greg” or “Hope” by family and friends, was born on March 26, 1958, in Miami, Florida, to the late Edward J. Hope and Edwina H. Averett. On Thursday, October 23, 2025, he peacefully made his spiritual transition to his eternal home, reuniting with his beloved parents. Greg embraced Christianity at an early age and became an active member of Drake Memorial Baptist Church, where he faithfully participated in several ministries. He began his education at Holy Redeemer Catholic School before transferring to Miami-Dade County Public Schools, where he attended Kelsey Pharr Elementary and Allapattah Middle School. He graduated from Miami Jackson Senior High School in 1976 and continued his education at Tuskegee University, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting in 1980. A man of gentle character, Greg was known for his low-key demeanor, warm and kind spirit, and the big, friendly smile that greeted everyone he encountered. He was an avid football enthusiast who began playing in Little League during elementary school and continued his passion for the sport through high school and college. In his leisure time, he enjoyed watching old western shows. Following graduation, Greg launched his professional career as an accountant with a private firm in Coral Gables, Florida. He later joined Miami-Dade County Public Schools as an auditor before concluding his distinguished career with the United States Postal Service, from which he retired in 2020. Gregory leaves to cherish his memory and celebrate his life: his sisters, Deltha Drake of Pooler, Georgia, and Shavondra Caesar of Savannah, Georgia; nephews, Robert Drake (Heather), LeRon Drake, and Dennis Caesar; nieces, Kendra Drake and Elizabeth Caesar; and a host of family and friends whose lives he touched with his kindness and warmth. Public visitation will be held Saturday, November 8, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., at Daisy Community Center, Daisy, Ga. Graveside services will be held Saturday, November 8, at 1:00 p.m., at Mt. Olive Church Cemetery. Campbell Funeral Home of Savannah is in charge of arrangements.