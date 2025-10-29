Gremlins, goblins, creatures descend upon Newton Street

By Mickey Peace, Enterprise Publisher

A few minutes past 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, looking either north or south on Newton Street in Claxton, residents attending the 14th Annual Trick or Treat community event were nearly shoulder-to-shoulder as they perused tables laden with candy, trinkets, handmade items, and information tracts from the local fire department, churches, and representatives of other organizations.

The weather was spectacular, games were being played in the closed-off street, ‘monsters’ made their way among those gathered for the annual event, while ‘gremlins’ dashed about in their costumes.

