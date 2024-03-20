Growth report done, presented to local leaders

A completed study report – the Evans-Claxton Growth Management Plan – was presented to local officials and business representatives following a recent luncheon meeting at Claxton High School. Authorized by city and county governing authorities and the Claxton-Evans Chamber of Commerce, the report was prepared by Center for Business Analytics and Economic Research at Georgia Southern University.

