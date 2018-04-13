GRPA Class C State Runners-up!

The Evans County 14U (and under) Girls All Star Team competed in the 2018 GRPA Softball Tournament last week. After playing in five games in extreme heat against the best the state had to offer, the local team finished as State Runner-Up.

In the opening round Evans County defeated Appling County by a score of 6-2. Evans County started off with a bang as Taylor Mixon homered on the first at bat of the tournament. The young ladies added five more runs to secure the victory. Mixon tallied three hits in the win. Cierra Kinlaw, Kadence Sowell, and Abbey Beasley each added hits. Kinlaw got the win on the mound with 10 strikeouts and only allowing four hits.

In round two Evans County defeated Jenkins County by a lopsided score of 16-0 in three innings. Natalie Bass was a perfect 3-3 at the plate. Emma Palmer and Sowell added two hits apiece Taylor Bennett, Jenna Sikes, and Kinlaw also had hits. Kinlaw tossed a one hitter with eight strikeouts in the victory.

Evans County ran into a tough Jeff Davis team in the third round. The locals lost 8-0 and did not garnish a hit. Kinlaw struck out seven in the loss.

After suffering the tough loss Evans County had to bounce back to face Hawkinsville with a spot in the finals on the line. This game was tied after regulation. Emma Palmer scored the winning run on a passed ball in the bottom of the eighth inning to propel Evans County to the State Title Game. Palmer led the group with four hits. Kinlaw and Beasley added two hits apiece. Kinlaw pitched all eight innings while striking out 14 Hawkinsville batters.

In the finals, the severe heat and a good Jeff Davis squad proved to be too much. Jeff Davis defeated Evans County by a score of 11-2. Evans County could only muster five hits in the loss. Mixon, Kinlaw, Palmer, Bass, and Sowell each had a hit.

“The Evans County Recreation Department would like to thank the players, parents, and fans for their support throughout the season. It was a very successful campaign and this team has made its town proud. These young ladies played five grueling games in the heat and never let up,” said Brian Todd, ECRD Director.

By Brian Todd, Recreation Director