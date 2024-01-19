H. Herschel Clark, 81, passed away on January 18, 2024. He was born in Bellville, Georgia. He graduated from Reidsville High School in 1960 and later attended North Western University. Herschel was a member of McConnell Memorial Baptist Church in Hiawassee, Georgia. He was employed by the Department of Public Safety and held the #2 position with the Georgia State Patrol when he retired. Herschel was a part owner in a trucking company and also owner of C&C Properties, which consisted of buying and selling properties. He loved to travel, read and fish. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Alenia Clark; brother, Earl Clark; brother and sister-in-law, Johnny (Rosa Lee) Clark and Tommie (Cheryl) Clark; sister, Ruby Thompson; sister and brother-in-law, Betty (Darrell) Waters; mother and father-in-law, Holmes and Mary Watkins and brother and sister-in-law, Donnie (Charlotte) Watkins. Surviving are his loving wife of 58 years, Pansy Clark; sister, Juanita Morris; sister- in-law, Joyce Clark; brother-in-law, Joe (Barbara) Watkins; Godchildren, Brittany and Kristen Clark; several nieces and nephews; and Buddy, his dog. Visitation will be held Saturday, January 20, 12:30 – 2:00 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 20, 2:00 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Brewton Cemetery, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417; or Mark Trammell Outreach, P.O. Box 588, Gadson, Ala. 35902. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.