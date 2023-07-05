Hagan 4th of July Festival attracts nearly 2,000 visitors to celebration

City of Hagan officials promised an evening of family fun during the city’s 4th of July Festival held Sat- urday evening, 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. Based on attendance and participation in activities staged along Railroad Street, Hagan’s 2nd Annual 4th of July festival and fire-works show did not disappoint.
Vendors participating in Saturday’s festival offered hamburgers, hotdogs, a variety of other food concessions, and plenty of activities for children. With nearly 30 vendors registered for this year’s event, the number more than tripled those that participated last year.
