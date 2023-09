Law enforcement officials with the Evans County Sheriffs Department have arrested nine individuals in a roundup that stemmed from a September 8 burglary of a storage unit on Turnpike Road in Hagan. According to a report from Sheriff Mac Edwards, his office responded to a report of a burglary at the storage unit at about 10:00 a.m. on Sept. 8.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.