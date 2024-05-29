Hagan citizens continue development inquiries

After a called meeting earlier this month that raised concerns from Hagan citizens about the development of a 66-unit workforce housing apartment complex, some community members attended Hagan’s regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, May 21. Comments about the new development were held off until the public concerns portion of the meeting, with citizen Claude Edenfield being able to first approach the council about excessive water drainage behind his house.

