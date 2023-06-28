Hagan, Claxton First Church plan July 4th fireworks

Join the city of Hagan on Saturday, July 1 for an evening of family fun and show off your moves with street dancing at the annual Hagan 4th of July Festival. Festivities will begin at 6:00 p.m. and will last until the fireworks show is complete. The street dance begins at 8:00 p.m. and fireworks will light up the sky starting at around 9:15 p.m. All festivities will be held on Railroad Street.
If looking for more fire- works, Claxton First Church will be holding an Independence Day celebration on the night of July 4. Attendees can arrive on the front lawn on Main Street as early as 8:00 p.m., with fire- works beginning at 9:15 p.m. It is encouraged to bring a lawn chair or a blanket for a place to sit and enjoy the fireworks with your family.
