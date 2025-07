By Mickey Peace, Enterprise Publisher

Rainfall on Friday evening threatened the gathering in Hagan for the town’s 4th of July Festival, but once again the annual event went off practically unaffected by precipitation.

“Hagan’s 4th of July celebration was a big success,” said Mayor Gena Roberts. “Even though we had a little rain come through, it cooled things down and more people came out. We had a wonderful night of food, music, dancing and fireworks.”