Hagan earns Georgia ‘Broadband Ready Community’ certification

The City of Hagan has earned Georgia’s ‘Broadband Ready Community’ certification. The designation comes from a program offered by the state’s Department of Community Affairs.

…This distinction can encourage (Internet) providers to bring their services into the city or county.

To read more about the certification and what it means to the citizens of Hagan pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe by calling us at 912-739-2132 www.claxtonenterprise.com.