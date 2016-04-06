Hagan police department to be unmanned

Hagan Police Chief Andy Benjamin turned in his two week’s notice on Thursday, October 11. Benjamin offered no comment about his resignation.

Additionally, Tyler Barnard was relieved of his duties as a Hagan Police Officer on October 8, for allegations of “violation of policy.”

According to Hagan Police Chief Andy Benjamin, Barnard was suspended with pay in September pending results of an investigation stemming from an incident that occurred in late February of this year.

By Julie Braly, Editor