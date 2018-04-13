Hagan public hearing draws crowd of approximately 25

Approximately 25 citizens attended the Hagan public hearing held Tuesday, October 2, regarding the proposed merger of the Hagan and Claxton police departments.

In addition to city council members, also present were: City of Hagan Attorney Hugh McCullough; Hagan Police Chief Andy Benjamin; City of Claxton Attorney Bill Callaway; and Claxton Police Chief Dale Kirkland.

Citizens posed questions concerning various aspects of the proposed merger.

For more of this story subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com. This week’s edition is also available at any local convenience store.

By Julie Braly, Editor