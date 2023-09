The City of Hagan is reminding its citizens about the ordinance to keep dogs from becoming a nuisance and from endangering or injuring any person. Following a regular council meeting on September 19, the matter of wild/stray dogs was discussed. Mayor Gena Roberts stated, “These rules are not being followed and we are having a lot of issues.”

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.