Hagan residents concerned over planned rehabilitation facility

On Tuesday, January 16, Attorney J. Thomas Howell from Howell Law, LLC represented building owners Yolanda and Jamie Stewart before the community members of Hagan and Hagan City Council. The purpose of the meeting was to inform the public about a substance abuse treatment facility that is going to be established in Hagan at the intersection of Tattnall St. and Threatte Rd. This facility will be located at the old site of Olive Tree Early Learning Center.

