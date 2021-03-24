Hagan retires badge number of former Police Chief

Hagan Police Chief Jesse Deloach presented a plaque and American Flag, in a triangle display case, to family members of the late Kerry Blocker during Hagan’s City Council meeting last week. Blocker was a former Chief of Police for the City of Hagan.

The items, given by the City of Hagan, were in honor of Blocker’s years of dedicated service and to retire his badge number, 708C.

…Members of Blocker’s family, including wife Donna Blocker, daughter Karlee McKinnon, son-in-law Gene McKinnon, and granddaughters Ellesyn Wells and Piper McKinnon, attended the meeting and accepted the items.