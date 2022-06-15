Hagan to host 4th of July festival, street dance

The City of Hagan invites the public to come out and enjoy its free 4th of July Festival slated for Saturday, July 2.

Festivities, being held along South Railroad Avenue, will begin at 6 p.m. on July 2. The festival will include an evening filled with family fun complete with food, drink, and other vendors, entertainment, and children’s games and activities.

Please be sure to bring a chair for the event.

Set to begin at 8 p.m., a street dance will also be held.

All activities will cease at 9:30 p.m., just in time for a separate public fireworks display from the grassy lot directly in front of Hagan City Hall.

For more information contact Hagan City Hall at 912-739-3801 or by email at cityofhagan@comcast.net.