Hagan to host July 2 festival in celebration 4th of July

The public is invited and encouraged to attend a free festival hosted by the City of Hagan this Saturday, July 2, in celebration of 4th of July. Please be sure to bring a chair for the event. Festivities, being held along South Railroad Avenue, will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Activities will include free live entertainment, bouncy house and train ride for children and more. Several food, drink and craft vendors will be set up offering items for purchase.

A street dance will begin at 8 p.m. and all activities will cease at 9:30 p.m., just in time for a free fireworks display – sponsored by local residents and businesses – which will be lit on private property directly in front of Hagan City Hall.

As of press time Tuesday, Hagan Police Chief Jesse Deloach, told The Claxton Enterprise the only road closure will be S. Railroad Ave.