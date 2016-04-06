Hagan welcomes new police officer

The City of Hagan’s newest police officer is Nick Recore, whose start date was November 2. Officer Recore was hired as a part-time officer, said Mayor Matt Blocker during the City’s regularly scheduled Council meeting last week.

To learn more about Officer Recore and the City’s continued search for a new Police Chief subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com. All subscriptions include access to our archives dating back to 1914! This week’s edition is also available at any local convenience store.

By Julie Braly, Editor