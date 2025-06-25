Hagan’s ‘Family Fun Festival’returning July 4

By Mickey Peace, Enterprise Publisher

The City of Hagan is once again planning for a patriotic and colorful salute to America with the town’s 4th of July Festival, which this year falls on Friday, July 4.

This year’s festival is the 4th annual event, featuring a spectacular fireworks display that will light up the evening sky around 9:15 p.m.

Billed as an evening of family fun, the festival will again include a street dance (from 8:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.), as well as crafts and food vendors.

A mechanical bull will be available for riders, musical entertainment, ‘bouncy’ houses and other attractions for youngsters and their family members.

Last year’s festival attracted about 2,000 people, despite thundershowers that soaked much of the area before the event got underway.

All events on July 4 will be staged on Railroad Street in Hagan.