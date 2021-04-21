Hand gun, drugs seized after suspect flees from authorities

Antwon Lamar Jones, 24, of Vidalia, was arrested in Claxton last week and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or first offender; possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime…

…Among items found in the book bag and vehicle were amounts of Hydrocodone, Percocet and Ecstasy as well as a 9 millimeter handgun, a MPA Defender, which had a bullet in the chamber and a fully loaded extended ammunition magazine attached when it was discovered.

By Julie Braly, Editor