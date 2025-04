Workers were busy late last week removing the Burger King sign at the corner of E. Long and North Duval Street, after the new Hardee’s Restaurant sign was put in place. Hardee’s is expected to open and begin serving their delicious ‘Made from Scratch Biscuits’ and other menu items in mid-May, according to owner Trey Wiggins.

