Harold ‘Dennis’ Thompson, age 65, passed away November 17 at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta. He was born April 3, 1956 in Claxton to Harold and Elma Jean Sapp Thompson and had lived in Manassas for many years before moving to Cobbtown in 1994. He graduated from Reidsville High School in 1974. Dennis was a farmer with his father for several years before he went into the heavy equipment construction business. He was well known in the area for his knowledge of running the equipment. He was a member of Collins Full Gospel Tabernacle. He is preceded in death by his parents and a son in law, Michael Hill. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 47 years, Patti Johnson Thompson of Cobbtown; children, Charity Hill of Claxton, Adam (Kara) Thompson of Nescopeck, Pa., Paul (Laura) Thompson of Metter, and Sarah Thompson of Augusta; siblings, Fonda (Al) Jones of Register and Marty (Megan) Thompson of Claxton; 13 grandchildren, two great grand- children; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 22, beginning at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, November 23, at Collins Full Gospel Tabernacle with the Reverends Andrew Nelms, John Love and Phillip Murray officiating. Interment will follow in the Little Flock Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Chris Hagan, Clay Mathis, Fred White, Terry Griffin, Therrell Sapp and Eddie Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be grandsons and great- grandson. Memorials may be given to the Collins Full Gospel Tabernacle, P.O. Box 338, Collins, Ga. 30421 Low Country Cremation and Burial is serving the Thompson family.