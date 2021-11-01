Harold Issac Thompson, 90, passed away surrounded by family on November 1. Harold was raised on the farm and spent most of his life working outdoors. He found joy in serving others but mainly found happiness in spending time with and providing for his family. Harold served with the 58th Engineers Floating Bridge Company in Korea and specialized as a mechanic. Upon returning, he married his wife, the late Jean Sapp Thompson, of 67 years. A native of Evans County and longtime resident of Tattnall County, Harold served in many capacities in the community. Numerous years were spent as a dedicated Gideon, chairman of the deacons in his home church of Rehoboth, and the Farm Bureau Board of Directors. His passion became sharing God’s love with others. He was an avid card player and used those rummy skills as a bonding moment with children, grands, and great-grands. Harold was a daddy, papa and bubba to many and will be missed by all. Harold was proceeded in death by his parents, Elgie and Lina DeLoach Thompson; wife, Jean Sapp Thompson; three sisters, Carolyn Todd, Jean Moore and Bennie Threatte; one brother, Tim Thompson; son-in-law, Mike Sapp; daughter-in-law, Lisa Thompson; grandson, Ashley Sapp; and grandson-in-law, Michael Hill. He leaves behind two sons, Dennis (Patti) Thompson of Cobbtown, Ga. and Marty (Megan) Thompson of Claxton, Ga.; one daughter, Fonda (Alfred) Sapp Jones of Register, Ga.; two sisters, Glenda (Billie) Anderson and Brenda Sapp; numerous nieces and nephews, 12 grandchildren, 23 great-grands, and two great-great-grands. Social distancing will be observed during the service, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are not required, but highly recommended. Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 2, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 3, 11 a.m. at Rehoboth Baptist Church. Burial will be in Canoochee Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to Rehoboth Baptist Church Building Fund, 2331 Campground Road, Claxton, Ga. 30417; Bethany Hospice, 109 S. Duval Street, Claxton, Ga. 30417; The Gideons, 1972 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, Ga. 31525. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.