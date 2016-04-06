Harold J. (JayBird) Kaiser, age 55, passed away unexpectedly after a short illness on Thursday morning, October 25 at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah. Born in Tawas City, Mich., he was an Air Force brat who lived in a number of states before his father retired to Amarillo, Texas, where he attended Tascosa High School. A resident of Garden City, Ga., he lived most of his adult life in southeast Georgia. Never fitting any mold, he was a unique independent individual, who lived and traveled his own road and was perhaps better suited to the Wild Wild West of yesteryear. He was always willing to help others when and where he could, and as an organ donor, his gift of life will help numerous individuals. With his infectious sense of humor, he was a natural-born story teller of family stories and the previous escapes of his own life. When his blue eyes twinkled, a person knew it would be a great story and one worth remembering. Always preferring outdoors rather than inside, he loved to study nature. Born with a green thumb, he loved to plant and watch things grow. Until recently, he always planted a large garden and shared the bounty with his neighbors and family. He enjoyed fishing and gardening with his nephew Kevin. A member of Garden City United Methodist Church, he enjoyed helping cook barbecue at the church fund raisers and volunteering to help the senior citizens in the community. Jay was preceded in death by his father, Jerry James Kaiser; infant son, Montana; maternal grandparents, Roy and Lela Bell Stewart. He is survived by his beloved wife, Sherry M.Walling of Garden City; his mother, Patsy S. McQueen (Michael) of Chapala, Mexico, who had just spent two weeks with him; a son, Sterling Kaiser (Leah); two grandsons, Parker and Raylan of College Station, Texas; his step-mother, Brenda Nease; three step-children, Brian Fadely (Barbara) of Edinburg, Va., Craig Fadely (Jennifer) of Folsom, Calif. and Matthew Hubbell of Garden City; aunts, Bea Shoup of Ajijic, Mexico, Sadie Lichtenstein of Jacksonville, Fla. and Melinda Huling (Michael) of Claxton; nephew, Kevin Cook (Debbie) of Rincon, Ga.; numerous cousins, nephews and nieces. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Garden City United Methodist Church in care of Building fund, 62 Varnedoe Avenue, Garden City, Ga. 31408 Baker McCullough Funeral Home Garden City Chapel