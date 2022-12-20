Harold ‘Jay’ Jennings Wilds, Jr. of Guyton, passed away on Friday, December 16 at his home. Jay was born May 13, 1967, in Beaufort, South Carolina. He was a son of Harold Jennings and Emily O’Quinn Wilds, Sr. Jay loved spending his time fishing and watching television. He had a love for animals, especially his dogs, Roscoe and Smokey. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Joseph Wilds and Bradley Wilds. Surviving are his brothers, Chris Wilds (Linda Gentile) and Roy (Sue) O’Quinn; his sisters, Brandy (Thornton) Barrow, Penny (Gary) Douglas and Beth Wilds; several nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held at a later date. Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter is in charge of the arrangements.