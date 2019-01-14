Harry Carey Coley, 83, passed away Sunday, Jan. 13 at Memorial Medical Center in Savannah. A native of Evans County, he graduated from Claxton High School in 1955. He served in the 101st Airborne Division of the U.S. Army. Mr. Coley retired in May of 1992 after 27 years working with Georgia Power. He was a member of the Claxton First Baptist Church where he served in numerous capacities and the Ezel Lodge 335. He was a fan of NASCAR and loved the Georgia Bulldogs. Mr. Carey was a true Southern Gentleman. Mr. Coley was preceded in death by a daughter, Amy Coley; his parents, Lee Coley and Rhoda Mae Todd Coley; brothers, Harley, Edsel, Jack (Buddy), Richard, Lowell and MacArthur. Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Glenda D. Coley of Claxton; his daughter, Angie (Wilson) Boatright of Claxton; granddaughter, Meredith Boatright of Claxton; brother, Avery (Pat) Coley of Loganville, Ga.; a special niece, Connie (Greg) Hartley of Birmingham, Ala.; great-nephew, Chad Hartley of Birmingham, Ala.; several nieces and nephews; his special pet and beloved companion, Millie. Visitation will be Wednesday, Jan. 16, from 9:30-11 a.m., at the Claxton First Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Jan. 16, at 11 a.m., at the Claxton First Baptist Church, with Rev. Carlton Allen, Bro. Marty NeSmith and Rev. Nathan LaShoto officiating. Burial will be private. Remembrances may be sent to Canoochee Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Danny Sapp, 5073 Rufus Sapp Rd., Claxton, Ga. 30417; or First Baptist Church, 312 W. Main St., Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.