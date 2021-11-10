Harry Edwin Akins, 85, passed away November 6 at East Georgia Regional Hospital in Statesboro, Ga. He was a native of Claxton and attended Emmaus Primitive Baptist Church all of his life. He retired as a school bus driver for Evans County School system and farmed until 1984. He owned chicken houses for Claxton Poultry Farms. Surviving are his wife, Charlotte Oliver Akins of Claxton; sons, Eddie and Pattie Akins of Nevils, Ga. and Richie and Debbie Akins of Statesboro, Ga.; grandchildren, Ashley Akins and her husband Nick Chandler and Austin Akins. Burial will be in Emmaus Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery Remembrances may be made to Emmaus Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 908, Claxton, Ga. 30417 Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.