Harry ‘Lloyd’ Eason, Sr., 72, passed away September 7 at his home in Claxton. He was a member of Eason Chapel Church. Lloyd was a dedicated worker and he looked forward to working and valued the ability to do so. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially the Canoochee River. He was one to appreciate a good joke. Above all, Lloyd cherished time spent with his grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harry Abe and Hilda Williamson Eason; wife, Sandra ‘Sandy’ Allen Eason; and brother-in-law, Ernest Nubern. Surviving are his sons, Harry Eason of Claxton and Van (Risha) Eason of Reidsville, Ga.; brother, Neil (Elizabeth) Eason of St. Mary’s, Ga.; sister, Susan Nubern of Statesboro, Ga.; four grandchildren, Chansley Eason, Pason Eason, Kirsten Eason and Alexis Agnew; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held Friday, September 9, 9 – 11 a.m. at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Friday, September 9, at 11 a.m. at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Pallbearers will be Dan Eason, Davie Lewis, Chris Coley, Lane Coley, Corey Yarbrough and Richard Sikes. Burial will be in the Eason Family Cemetery. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.