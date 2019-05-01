Hazard mitigation group discusses action in wake of weather disaster

Minds were hard at work on Tuesday, April 23 at the Evans County Pre-Disaster Mitigation Kickoff (PDM) meeting about how to better protect and restore Evans County in the event of natural disasters such as hurricanes and tornadoes. Hazard mitigation is sustained action taken to reduce or eliminate long-term risk to people and their property from hazardous conditions.

The meeting took place at the Evans County Courthouse Annex. Mandy Britt, Regional Planner for Heart of GA Altamaha Regional Commission (HOGARC) and Shelby Meyers, State Planner for Hazard Mitigation, GEMA presided over the meeting.

The purpose of the meeting was to inform citizens about the PDM planning process that is currently in place for Evans County.

By Rose Beasley, Staff Writer