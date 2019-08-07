Health and Wellness Center at CES expands services

Evans Health and Wellness Center has announced that they have expanded their services to include all of Evans County public school system students and their families as well as employees and their families. Originally, services were only available to Claxton Elementary School (CES) students. The clinic is conveniently located inside the Pre-K entrance at CES.

It is important to remember that each school in the district continues to have a school nurse who primarily triage illnesses, treat accidents, administer medications and manage chronic illnesses.

By Julie Braly, Editor