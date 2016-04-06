Heavy rains cause road and school closures

Evans county was hit hard Saturday night and all day Sunday with heavy rain, thunderstorms, and was under a tornado watch most of Sunday.

Numerous roads throughout the county were closed following the storm due to standing water. The roads included (but not limited to) A.D. Eason Rd., Allen Sikes Rd., Wilton Threatte Rd., Red Clay Road, and Deer Run Trail.

Due to road conditions Evans County schools were closed for students and staff on Monday and for students on Tuesday.

By Julie Braly, Editor