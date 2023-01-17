Heidi Leigh Ernst, age 38, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Florida Memorial Hospital surrounded by her loving family in Jacksonville after an extended illness. The Tattnall County native lived most of her life in and around Glennville. Her formative years were spent in the Tattnall County School System prior to moving on to pursue a nursing degree at Ogeechee Technical College. Although her education was focused on healthcare, she found her life’s work in information technology (I.T.). Heidi would work with Job Training Unlimited and Onshore Outsourcing for several years before moving to a Coffee Tree Group, an I.T. Advisory & Transformation contractor. Although she had to “work to make a living”, her life was focused on her children. She was known by many as a “sports mom” and was seemingly always on the road to or from one of the various games the boys were participating in. Her life, indeed, revolved around her boys. Her impact on their lives can’t be overstated; she even passed on her obsessive love of pickles to her youngest son. No matter if it were spending a normal day on the ballfields of South Georgia or a getaway to Disney World, Heidi relished every moment spent with her boys. A loving mother, faithful friend, and dependable confidant; Heidi will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She is preceded in death by her mother, Brenda Baggett; maternal grandparents, Clifford and Bertha Mae Sapp; paternal grandparents, Eddie and Beaulah Ernst; two aunts, Linda Deloach and Patty Griffin; and a niece, Haley Hutcheson. Left to cherish memories of a life well lived are her two sons, Alake Michael and Caden Preston Lee Driggers, both of Glennville; father and step mother, Mike and Patsy Ernst of Cobbtown; three sisters, Heather (James) Ernst of Claxton, Kim Ernst of Vidalia and Kaley (Andrew) Bishop of Cobbtown; step-sister, Danielle (Bart) Dutton of Glennville; step-father, Robert Baggett of Glennville; bonus parents, Kenny and Sharon Watson of Glennville; fiancé, Perry Stanfield of Glennville; most cherished special friend, Heather Hughes of Glennville; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, January 18, from 3 until 4 p.m. at the chapel of Glennville Funeral Home. Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, January 18, beginning at 4 p.m. at the chapel of Glennville Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Sapp officiating. Services will conclude at the chapel. Glennville Funeral Home is serving the Ernst family.