Helen Jones Womble was born in Savannah, Ga., on December 13, 1941 and died at her residence June 9, 2021, while surrounded by loved ones, after a short illness. She resided in Evans County since 1986. She was a devoted and loving mother, immaculate homemaker, enjoyed vegetable gardening and canning and fishing in the Canoochee River. After raising her family, she held multiple positions in the automotive parts/repair business. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Temple. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lee O. and Miriam Canady Jones; a son, James Ervin (Little Jimmy) Womble, Jr.; and a son-in-law, Steve Clark. Survivors include three daughters, Miriam Clark, Brenda Womble Rushing and Dana (Bubba) Gay, all of Claxton; four grandsons, two granddaughters and eight great-grandchildren. Social distancing will be observed during the visitation and funeral due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are required. Visitation will be held Friday, June 11, from 9-11 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Friday, June 11, at 110 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Brewton Cemetery. After the interment, family and friends will be received at the Bellville United Methodist Church social hall. Pallbearers will be Caleb Clark, Troy Morgan, Cory Rushing, Wesley Gay, Bobby Mitchell and Rudy Womble. Remembrances may be made to Brewton Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 978, Claxton, Ga. 30417; or Evans County Cares, P.O. Box 667, Claxton, Ga. 30417 Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.