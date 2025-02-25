Helen Laverne Conley Cannon, age 82, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2025 at the Journey at Amber Grove in Claxton. She was born in Evans County on October 19, 1942, to Leonard Harry and Mattie Lou Cowart Conley, Sr. and had lived in Claxton for many years before moving to Baxley 25 years ago. Laverne worked at Claxton Manufacturing for more than 20 years before transitioning to the food service industry, retiring after 20 years from her position at the Georgia Department of Corrections, where she contributed to the well-being of countless individuals. Laverne’s passion extended beyond her professional life; she had a deep appreciation for the beauty of nature, which she expressed through her love of gardening. Tending to her flowers brought her immense joy, and she took pride in cultivating her vibrant flower garden. Additionally, Laverne found great tranquility in fishing, often spending peaceful days by the water, enjoying the serenity that accompanied her favorite pastime. She is preceded in death by her parents; her son, Kenneth Cannon Jr.; and her siblings, Charles Conley, Leonard Conley, Jr., Frankie Conley, and Joyce Conley Harrell. Survivors include her grandchildren, Kenny Wayne (Amy) Cannon of Cobbtown and Canda Arnold of Claxton; siblings, Shirley Crosby of Glennville, Billy (Betsy) Conley of Glennville, Betty Sue Scarboro of Claxton, Kathy Cason of Glennville, Ellis (Cheryl) Conley of Claxton and Pansy (Lee) Smith of Bellville; great-grandchildren, Allie Cannon, Kaedan and Kaylee Arnold; several nieces and nepehws. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 27, from the Chapel of the Glennville Funeral Home beginning at 10:00 a.m. with the funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. with Brother Steve Long officiating. Interment will be in the Brewton Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Cliff Conley, Timmy Ray, Kaedan Arnold, Ronnie Cason, Joey Smith and Levi Smith. Glennville Funeral Home has the honor to serve the family of the Laverne Conley Cannon.