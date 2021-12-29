Help those who risk their lives to save ours

What started out as a department fundraiser to purchase personal safety light devices for members of the Evans County Fire Department has been expanded and will hopefully benefit all firefighters, law enforcement officials, and emergency medical services within the county. If $5,000 is collected, that goal will quickly come to fruition.

Every year, thousands of officers, fire fighters and other first responders are injured or killed while risking their lives to protect citizens, homes, and businesses in their communities. Many are struck by vehicles while working the scenes of fires, traffic accidents and other incidents on roadways.

The ‘Guardian Angel’ is a multi-use wearable and mountable personal safety light device – that provides over 5 miles of visibility – which can be the difference between life and death for first responders. The safety light can easily be clipped on a first responder’s shoulder or helmet, making them more visible when they are on scene of accidents, fires, and other situations.

Each Guardian Angel costs approximately $50. If the $5,000 goal is reached, it would ensure each of the nearly 100 members of Claxton Fire Department, Claxton and Hagan Police Departments, and Evans County Fire and Rescue, Emergency Medical Services and Sheriff’s Office, will be issued a personal safety light device.

Food Fresh in Claxton has partnered with local heroes and for the past two weeks various first responders have been lending a helping hand by bagging and carrying groceries. Food Fresh has a collection box located at the service desk where monetary donations can be made. Collections will be accepted at least until January 2.

Cash and check donations are accepted at Food Fresh or, if you prefer, you may mail a check, made payable to Fire Department Auxiliary, to the City of Claxton, P.O. Box 829, Claxton, Ga. 30417 or to the Evans County BOC, 3 Freeman Street, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Please note GUARDIAN ANGEL in the memo line.

All donation proceeds will be used for Evans County. Organizers say once all safety lights have been purchased, ​​any extra funds raised in this endeavor will be equally divided and donated to Evans County C.A.R.E.S. and the Evans County Christian Food Bank. “This will ensure every dollar raised is used to help someone in OUR community,” said Michael Gay of Food Fresh.