Hendrix named Soil and Water Conservationist of the Year

The Ogeechee River Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) named Andy Hendrix 2018 Conservationist of the Year for Evans County during their 68th annual banquet and awards ceremony held March 21, 2019.

Hendrix lives on farmland that has been in his family for multi-generations.

For more of this story subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com. This week’s edition is also available at any local convenience store.

By Julie Braly, Editor