Henry C. Morgan, III, 69, passed away January 8, 2024. He was a native of Evans County and graduated from Claxton High School in 1972. He worked for Georgia Pacific as a maintenance welder for many years and was a member in addition to past Master of the Ezel Masonic Lodge #335. Henry was known to give great advice, and for his passion of the great outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and tending to his garden as well as cooking and grilling for local schools and for the Special Olympics. He was preceded in death by his father, H.C. Morgan; mother, Betty Livingston; step-mother, Willene Morgan; step-father, Floyd Livingston; and step-brother, Bunky Driggers. Surviving are his wife of 26 years, Becky Morgan of Daisy, Ga.; two sons, Ian (Amber) Morgan of Athens, Ga. and Chad Morgan of Orlando, Fla.; two daughters, Shelly Morgan (James Barrow) and Jeri Morgan, all of Daisy, Ga.; brother, Larry (Wanda) Morgan of Daisy, Ga. and step-brother, Jimmy Driggers; sister, Evon Boyett of Manasses, Ga.; seven grandchildren, Colie Morgan, Sienna Morgan, Van Morgan, Teagan Morgan, Elodie Morgan, Jasper Terry and Hadley Morgan; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be Friday, January 12, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Friday, January 12, 12:00 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ian Morgan, Drew Morgan, Tyler Morgan, Timmie Lamb and Ricky McGlashan. Honorary pallbearers will be Members of the Ezel Masonic Lodge #335. Remembrances may be made to Ezel Lodge #335, 10849 US Hwy 280 E., Claxton, Ga. 30417; or Evans County C.A.R.E.S., P.O. Box, 186, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.