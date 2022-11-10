Henry Grady Dean, age 81, passed away Wednesday, November 9, at Ogeechee Area Hospice from pancreatic cancer. He was born on September 11, 1941 in Douglas, Georgia to George W. and Marilee Jones Dean. He was a 1959 graduate of Coffee County High School and attended Southern Technical Institute in Chamblee, Georgia. He was in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1961 to 1965 where he was an Electronics Instructor at Groton, Connecticut and then later stationed in Savannah as an Electronics Technician. Grady owned and operated Electronics Craftsman Company at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport in Macon for 23 years. He then retired in 2005 after serving as manager of the Statesboro Airport for several years. He was an avid ham radio operator with his call sign being ‘W4TRY’. After retiring, he enjoyed working on his pine tree farm and spending time with his family. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Mary Dean Murphy. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, June Rogers Dean of Claxton; son, Bill (Karen) Dean of Claxton; daughter, Debra Dean (Sammy) Haroon of San Jose, Calif.; grandchildren, Bryce Dean, Grayson Dean, Jaden Dean and Kailey Dean, all of Claxton and Dean Haroon, Noor Haroon of San Jose, Calif.; nieces and nephews, Deana Graham of Columbus, Ga., Jodi Murphy of Charlotte, N.C., Lynn Salter of Statesboro and Jim Deal of Statesboro. Burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box, 531, Statesboro, Ga. 30459 or to Evans County C.A.R.E.S. P.O. Box 667, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Glennville Funeral Home served the Dean family.